Nigerian media personality, OAP LOLO, has been off the internet for the most of this week. She cane online today to inform her fans that her phone was stolen in traffic

The OAP said she was on her way home after attending Teni’s show, when traffic thieves snatched her phone from her hand and disappeared with it.

She also claimed that she lost about 300k to the thieves who had used her banking information on her phone to steal money from her bank account. olo revealed that her phone was taken from her hand in traffic and later, the thieves transferred about 300 thousand naira using her phone and BVN.

Her post on Instagram reads;