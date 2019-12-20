Nigerian media personality, OAP LOLO, has been off the internet for the most of this week. She cane online today to inform her fans that her phone was stolen in traffic
The OAP said she was on her way home after attending Teni’s show, when traffic thieves snatched her phone from her hand and disappeared with it.
She also claimed that she lost about 300k to the thieves who had used her banking information on her phone to steal money from her bank account. olo revealed that her phone was taken from her hand in traffic and later, the thieves transferred about 300 thousand naira using her phone and BVN.
Her post on Instagram reads;
“I have been off the gram since Monday night..my phone was stolen in traffic after I left @tenientertainer show..it was plucked out of my hand..phew
By Tuesday afternoon the thieves have taken about 300k out of 3 of my banks account..using my BVN number …before I could block my accounts. We need to be more security conscious this season ooo. It shook me a little but I’m still thankful!”
Discussion about this post