British-Nigerian rapper, Skepta has shared some adorable photos of himself spending quality time with his baby daughter.
The rapper had announced in August 2018, that he was expecting a baby girl after he posted a pregnancy scan on his Instagram page.
Skepta is reportedly dating 31-year-old singer Adele after her marriage split from estranged husband, Simon Konecki. Skepta had previously dated supermodel 49-year-old Naomi Campbell.
See photos below:
In other news, Yinka Ayefele has shared a video of his adorable triplets wearing matching Christmas themed outfits.
In the new video, the triplets looked so happy while playing with a framed picture of their father.
