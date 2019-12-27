Americain rapper wale who landed in South Africa on Wednesday has expressed shock after he was given fake money during his visit to a strip club.

The rapper took to social media and shared his experience at a stripper club in Johannesburg.

“They gave us fake money in the strip club yesterday ?? .. they said it was just for show… I’m still tryna understand was I bamboozled or is that the vibe in Joburg strip club lol ps (still was fun),” read his tweet.

They gave us fake money in the strip club yesterday 😂 .. they said it was just for show… I’m still tryna understand was I bamboozled or is that the vibe in Joburg strip club lol ps (still was fun) — Wale (@Wale) December 25, 2019

A Twitter user replied:

“You buy the fake notes with real money. They ( the club and the strippers) know what they’re worth it’s for the safety of the strippers. Cause no one will steal fake notes. Delete this please.”

Another wrote:

“The fake money is like tokens that the ladies exchange for real cash at the end of their shift. Jozi is different. Real money would make the place a target for armed robbery. Glad you enjoyed it. Safe travels to #WeBackHomeFest.”

The rapper is in South Africa for the We Back Home festival. Cassper Nyovest, who’ll be headlining the event alongside Wale, posted a video of himself fetching Wale from the airport.

Picked up my brother .@Wale at the airport yesterday. #WeBackHomeFest gone be lit tomorrow!!!! Shout out to Bridge Entertainment for making this happen for the hood!!!! Wale ko Thaba Nchu??? That's crazy!!!! pic.twitter.com/nGpUOotBFB — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) December 25, 2019

