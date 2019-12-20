Nigerian men are subtly coming out to recount the experiences they’ve had with call girls, locally called runs girls. A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to share an audio recording of his negotiations with a hooker he was about to contract to service him. Taking a cue from the chat, the duo had agreed to a sum of N7000 for two rounds of ‘mekwe’ but the man wanted to push his luck by pitching N8000 for 3 rounds.

It’s simple business mathematics, the more you buy the more discount you get, well the lady who had quite a lot of guts sent a voice note telling her prospective client not to joke with her as she is a serious-minded person who would get another client in a heartbeat.

Watch the video below:

HOT NOW