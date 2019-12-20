Popular Nigerian musician, Timaya has taken to his social media page to address people who always compare him to other celebrities.

Making a video addressing the issue, the singer pointed out that he doesn’t like to be placed side by side with other celebrities.

He also pointed out that other celebrities are friends to tailors and they don’t wear original items.

Although we can’t quite ascertain what triggered the statement from Timaya, he seemed quite serious about the issue in the video he shared.

