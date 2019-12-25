Fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani has shared her family Christmas card photos.

She took to Instagram to share some lovely Christmas card photos with her son, Lordmaine, her daughter was missing from the photo shoot.

The fashion entrepreneur and mother of two was pictured with her cute son Lordmaine stylishly dressed in matching clerical clothing.

Sharing the photos she wrote;

Big 6 1st of January 💥but he still always wants me to carry him 🤦‍♀️

.

When I feel Bad that My Daughter is missing in the pictures,I remember it’s for A Good cause 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

We miss you @liltiannah ⭐️ Na sexy we sexy oo, we dey holy oo🔥🔥🔥🔥 prayer warrior to the core. Not everything should make it to social media ❤️

