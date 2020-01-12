Nollywood veteran actress, Rita Daniels is celebrating her 45th birthday today and her actress-daughter Regina Daniels can’t keep calm in celebrating her mother. The beautiful wife of Billionaire Ned Nwoko took to her Instagram page to celebrate her mother, Rita.
Regina share photos her mom and penned down a heartfelt birthday message to her. Read what she wrote below:
My Mother is a gift from God and her love is like a divine blessing from above, it’s only a mother that will make sure you eat before she does, sleep before she does, will also put you first in anything. Your words of encouragement keeps ringing anytime I think i’m loosing it… you are the best friend I can ever ask for
You deserve to be celebrated everyday. @rita.daniels06
Happy birthday my queen
See the beautiful photos below:
View this post on Instagram
