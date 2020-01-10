As the world mourns the basketball legend and his daughter, we continue to explore the memorable moments of their lives that will help us remember them and how great they were.

Kobe and Gianna met their sad fate in a helicopter crash that killed 9 people including them. The entire world is in deep shock about how such a great life was cut short. Heart-warming condolences have been passed by almost every celebrity and sports personality in the world.

It can be confirmed that almost everyone is sad. A beautiful family wiped off just like that. It’s more heartbreaking to know Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna was only 13. We will take a look at 10 Lovely Photos Of The Late Kobe Bryant And Daughter Gianna Bryant.

