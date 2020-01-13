Big Brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke has has come out to strongly warn and place curses on fans of disqualified housemate Tacha popularly referred to as ‘Titans’ after Twitter user trended photos of Mercy’s mum on social media, accompanied with a caption suggesting that she had passed away.

Mercy got angry beyond control and she stormed her Instagram live to confront fans of Tacha head-on without holding anything back. She went as far as placing curses and insulting them with unprintable words.

Mercy’s sister had recorded a video earlier as well, expressing disappointment in the perpetrators of the act, her sister was heard in the video saying;

“Who did my mum offend? how can Tacha and her toxic fans put up my precious mummy’s picture and wrote gone too soon #rip what for? what are we dragging can’t they accept the fact that the lost out and move on why bringing my mum and I into this what has mercy done is she the first to win in this world?”

