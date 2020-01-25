EX BBNaija housemate, Lolu Shomuyiwa finally shows off his girlfriend as he wished her a happy birthday on Instagram.

Lolu who was formerly linked to his co-reality show star Anto, penned down a romantic birthday post to his girlfriend who he addressed as “Sweetpea” on the social media platform.

The reality show star wrote;

Even when I lose, I’m winning..

Only because of You.

Happy Birthday Sweetpea

