EX BBNaija housemate, Lolu Shomuyiwa finally shows off his girlfriend as he wished her a happy birthday on Instagram.
Lolu who was formerly linked to his co-reality show star Anto, penned down a romantic birthday post to his girlfriend who he addressed as “Sweetpea” on the social media platform.
The reality show star wrote;
Even when I lose, I’m winning..
Only because of You.
Happy Birthday Sweetpea
