Senator Dino Melaye is sure a big party rocker and he does not hide it regardless of his political status in the country. The controversial politician and socialite celebrated his 46th birthday in one of Dubai’s finest lounges where he had top guns in Nigeria on the guest list.

Dino took to his Instagram page to share beautiful photos of the private dinner that happened under dim lights in the beautiful Dubai nightlife and decorations. Nigerians have most reacted to one specific photo of the Kogi Senator standing in between two beautiful ladies.

See more beautiful photos below:

