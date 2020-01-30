After four years of dating, Bill Gates’s daughter, Jennifer, is about to get married to her Egyptian showjumper boyfriend Nayel Nassar, who proposed to her days ago.

Jennifer, 23, announced her engagement to the Nayel Nassar on Instagram.

She wrote: “Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over. AHHH!!!”

Nayel also announced that they were getting married.

He wrote on Instagram: “SHE SAID YES!! ?

“I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now. Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more. I can’t wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can’t imagine mine without you anymore. Love you more than you can possibly imagine, and thank you for making every single day feel like a dream to me. Here’s to forever! “