Nollywood veteran actor Chinedu Ikedieze has shown off the mansion he built in his homey and it is freaking loaded! The diminutive actor built the mansion in his hometown, Uzuakoli in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

Chinedu Ikedieze is one of the most hard working actors in the Nigerian movie industry. Best known for playing alongside Osita Iheme in most movies after their breakthrough in the movie Aki na Ukwa, it’s no doubt that he has made enough money out of a long career of making people laugh. It’s now time to reap the fruits of that labour.

Check out the mansion and read reactions below…

HOT NOW