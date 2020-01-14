A Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos has dismissed a car theft charge filed by the police against Abdulafeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, his two brothers, and their cousin.

According to Channels, the Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias while delivering his ruling on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, struck out the four counts and dismissed the case after receiving a settlement agreement between the complainant, Mr Adelekan Ademola, and the four defendants.

Marley, his two brothers Idris Fashola, 18; Babatunde Fashola, 24; and their cousin, Kunle Obere, 22 were the defendants in the case.

Last month, Naira Marley and his brothers were accused of conspiracy, stealing, assault, and obstructing the police.

