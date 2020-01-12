Beautiful Nollywood actress, Dakore Egbuson Akande has reacted to the rumors peddled by those whom she refers to as haters. Giving a facelift to our previous publication about the actress and her husband Olumide Akande celebrating their 10th year wedding anniversary, we bring you the stylish outfit Dakore wore to the Soundcity MVP awards 2020.

Stressing on the rumours surrounding her marriage, Dakore Akande posed for the camera in a black Two piece suit as she places her index finger on her lips, connoting that haters should shut up.

She accompanied the bold photo with a fitting caption: A WHOLE MOOD! 🦅😎 #soundcitymvpawards2020

See the beautiful photo below

Yesterday, reports went rife on social media that the marriage of the actress and her Husband, Olumide Akande had crashed.

However, in a wonderful twist, the couple have jointly dispelled the rumor as they took to their respective social media page to celebrate themselves on their 10th wedding anniversary.



