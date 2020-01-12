A popular Nigerian political analyst, Ogundamisi has trolled Emekus Okonkwo AKA EMoney on social media after the extroverted billionaire showed off his bedroom on social media.

EMoney is definitely not mate to a lot of people when we talk about wealth, not even his brother, KCee can compete with him and he loves to show off his properties, probably because he worked hard to become that wealthy and he wants to be a motivation to others.

In one of the new pictures he posted on social media, he was seen in his spacious, elegant bedroom, wrapped in an expensive versace duvet as he prepares to cook off his system for the night.

After he shared the photo, his fans started drooling over the luxury in his room but a popular political analyst, Ogundaimisi, is not impressed with anything in the photo and he has taken to Twitter to insult him.

HOT NOW