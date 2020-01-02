Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Khloe has dropped a strong message to men that are interested in asking her out.

The reality star also sent a message to those who consider her as a friend, and those thinking of asking her for help in 2020.

She warned men that cannot afford to treat themselves to a luxury lifestyle to steer clear from her.

According to her, she only wants men that can take her out of the country, give her houses, cars and money, and not those that come up with excuses every time.

The model also dished out a warning to those thinking of asking her for help in 2020. Recalling how she once asked for help in 2019 with no one coming through for her, Khloe said she will be embarassing anyone that asks her for help.

She also placed a curse on those that will be asking her for help, saying “your life will spoil, you will die”.

Here is her video below;

