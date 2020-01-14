Nollywood actress and billionaire wife Regina Daniels has flown her mother Rita Daniels out of the country to celebrate her birthday. The nollywood thespian turned a yeah older yesterday and her daughter who just returned from her lavish Europe trip flew her to Cape Town, South Africa.



The proud mother shared a video of herself sashaying down the runway of the airport after their plane landed. She and her daughter also received a warm reception at the airport – with flowers and a banner welcoming them.

See more photos and a video below.

HOT NOW