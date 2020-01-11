Nigerian actress and billionaire wife Regina Daniels took to her Instagram to thank popular Instagram sex therapist, Jaruma for gifting her mom Rita the sum of N1 million. Regina who just returned to the country after her Europe trip, took to her IG story to give a shout out to Jaruma for the cash gift.

Regina’s mom Rita Daniels had earlier taken to her social media page to appreciate the popular kanyamata expert. She wrote:

I’m highly grateful Jaruma. You chose to honor me, May you never experience single parenthood. I bless your marriage. May you never lack success. Thank you.

Acct:208** DT:11/01/2020:11:35:14 AM

NIP/GTB/JAARUMA EMPIRE LIMITED/NIP

CR Amt:NGN1,000,000.00

REF:36500514

