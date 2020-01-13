Ace Nigerian filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan has revealed why he chose Temi Otedola, to play the lead role in his new movie, Citation.
During a press conference held in Lagos on Thursday, January 9, Afolayan opened up why he cast the Nigerian billionaire daughter as the lead character in the new project.
Afolayan said : “Whenever I scroll through her social media pages, I used to wonder at how energetic and enterprising she is. Then, when I saw her on a CNN programme, her talent seeped through and I knew I would like to work with her. Here we are now.”
According to Afolayan, Citation is a coming-of-age movie, which tells the story of Moremi Oluwa (Temi Otedola), a happy-go-lucky 21-year-old undergraduate who is harassed repeatedly by a smooth-talking university don.
