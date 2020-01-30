A video has been published showing the moment Migos rapper, Offset was arrested and detained by cops after having another unfortunate encounter with law enforcement.

His arrest was made over a report of a person with a gun at an L.A. shopping center. He was eventually released hours later.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources said a call came in just before 8 PM on Wednesday, January 29, of a person with a gun inside the parking structure at The Grove shopping center.

The person who had the weapon allegedly fled the scene, and Offset and members of his entourage were detained by police officers and an investigation began.

In video shared online, Offset who is rapper, Cardi B’s husband, can be seen in a yellow hoodie being pushed against a wall by an officer who then proceeded to place him in handcuffs.

Afterwards, Offset and 3 others were taken to the station for further questioning. Law enforcement sources added that they recovered 2 guns.

Offset was released just before midnight after 2 of the folks detained admitted the guns found were theirs.

