One of the executives of Cubana night club, Cubana Chief Priest devotes a lot of energy into his service to be one of the best employee’s such a big establishment can have regarding the fact that his approach to work as an employee is top notch and he has really sold Cubana very well.

His devotion to work has made almost everyone here thinks he owns Cubana night club. Even the chairman of Cubana group, Obi Iyiegbu knows the importance of the celebrity bar man and he has taken to Instagram to shower accolades on him while disclosing that he just signed a multimillion pounds deal with Bullet energy drink.

Reacting to the post by Obi Iyiegbu, Cubana Chief priest returned the respect, expressing his own gratitude to the chairman of the group for making him a relevant personality.