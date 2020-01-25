Nollywood actress Etinosa didn’t come to her social media page to play with Nigerian youths today and only her knows what triggered her anger that she was left with no other option than to throw insults at the youths especially those on social media.

In as much as the insult looks rude, many Nigerians on social media agreed with her on the fact she stated in the video.

In the video Etinosa posted, she called out the youths of Nigeria for being obsessed with useless information. According to her, the youth can investigate and quickly find out which actress is sleeping with another actress’ husband or which sugar daddy have bought a house for an actress.

She went further to state that when it comes to useful information like who is in charge of ensuring Nigerians have electricity or good roads, the youth do not know anything about that.

Watch the video below;

https://www.instagram.com/etinosaofficial/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

