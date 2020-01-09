Ever wondered why Nigerian music star Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid mostly ignores negative vibes from people on Social Media? Well, he recently took to Twitter to share his coping mechanism for people whenever they offend him.

Wizkid disclosed on Twitter that When people do things to him, he plays out 10 different reactions in my head and pick what’s best for that person.

It was easy for us to discern that “ignoring irrelevant things” is part of the different reactions hence, the reason he always appear unbothered about defamatory topics about him on social media.

“When people do things to me, I play out 10 different reactions in my head and pick what’s best for that person lol,” the singer’s post read.

See his tweet:

