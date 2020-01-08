Princess Shyngle, a Ghana-based actress has exposed some men in her DM making massive offers to her, via a new post she shared to her Instagram page. She posted some screenshots of offers she received with caption;

“My DM is super fcuking lit anytime I post a badass picture my DM and emails are under attack by pussy hunters ready to pay anything to get this Gambian pussy.

“That’s why when I see l these Lying ass actresses claiming success and blessings from acting movie I just laugh my ass out. As in the same men sponsoring your lifestyle are on my DMS oh or their pimps are on my DM.

“The funny thing is these same men sleep with y’all brag about it oh, they tell s oh. Next time you come on set forming and acting big, babe abeg know you’re forming to because we are all dating the same men. There is no actress that became rich from acting movies”.

See the screenshots below;

