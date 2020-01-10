If you are a consistent follower of 2017 BBNaija star Tboss and her stories, you’d know she has been hiding the face of her baby since she gave birth.

She’s not the first to do such but Social media users can’t find an excuse for her to be hiding her baby’s face from the public, when she is not Davido or Wizkid.

Some people have drawn the conclusion that she don’t want her baby’s face to be used to trace her father. The assumption cannot be ascertained however but it sounds like something she would do

Tboss who denied her pregnancy before giving birth is scared of showing her baby’s face as some people might trace the father.

Is she really scared that the face of her baby might be used to trace her father’s identity or she has another reason for that?

Some photos that show she always hide her daughter’s face from the public below;

