2019 BBNaija star, Tacha who sold all her products in just days of launch, has taken to her page to appreciate her fans.

Making the announcement about the product sold out in an Instagram page, the reality star wore a shirt with the inscription; ‘sold out’ before going on to thank her fans for their patronage.

She wrote:

Her range of collection includes the ‘Sold out’ crop top that has the picture of the Trident, and Titan written on it.

The 89 clothing is an art of the collection. It simply means the 89 days Tacha spent in the house before her disqualification. The necklace came with a trident. The trident is the Titan sign.

The hoodie comes with the NLNT written by the side, and the Titan and trident in front. The NLNT simply means ‘No Leave No Transfer’.

