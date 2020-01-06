The Trump administration recently ordered the launch of a dangerous missile that wiped out Iran’s top general, Qasem Soleimani. It was gathered from sourced that Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani was a Washington boogeyman, implicated in years of chaos and bloodshed.

In a new publication by DailyMail, the news platform reveal details about the 230mph laser guided Hellfire missile that was launched to destro Soleimani. Read below;

Tracked for years…wiped out by a drone: How Qassem Soleimani was targeted by 230mph laser guided Hellfire missile fired from near-silent US MQ-9 Reaper drone after years of intelligence tracking his whereabouts

*Qassem Soleimani, 62, was targeted as he was leaving Baghdad airport in his car

*A near-silent US MQ-9 Reaper drone launched the laser-guided Hellfire missile

*Soleimani was under near-constant surveillance by US, Saudi and Israeli forces

*He had survived several assassination attempts over the past two decades

Hunter-killer drone struck at 230mph

Local militia commander Abu Muntather al-Hussaini said two missiles hit the car carrying Soleimani, 62, and al-Muhandis, 66. The second car was struck by a single missile. They were said to have been launched by an unmanned MQ-9 ‘hunter-killer’ drone sent from the US Central Command headquarters in Qatar.

Piloted by a two-man crew hundreds of miles away, the 230mph drone can carry out precision strikes and relay images of the attack to commanders anywhere in the world. The $64million (£49million) Reaper carries four laser-guided Hellfire missiles with 38lb warheads capable of destroying a tank, along with Paveway bombs.

Aviation experts said its flight was ‘nearly silent’, meaning its intended victims would have had little or no warning of its approach.

