Nigerian singer Timaya has bashed most fans who celebrate and mourn celebrities after their lives. The Egberi Papi of Bayelsa has called on fans to pipe down the outpour of emotions on dead celebrities as they never celebrate them half as, much as when they were alive.

He didn’t call names but we all know he’s reacting to the death of famous basketball legend. He wrote: ‘Everyone shows love and support to the dead because they nomore a competitor’

Everyone shows love and support to the dead because they nomore a competitor. — Timaya (@timayatimaya) January 30, 2020

