A Nigerian mother based in Canada, Uche Osagie was thrown into a serious loom of darkness after her three kids died tragically in an auto crash on New Year’s Day. The woman reacting to the devastating occurrence lamented that her life is over and she has nothing to live for anymore.

Narrating how the devastating and unimaginable loss occurred, Uche said her three children died in the collision which took place at northern Ontario highway while on her way to file an appeal for permanent status in Canada.

The Nigerian mother who fled Nigeria eight years ago with her two oldest children for a better life in Canada, said she was travelling to Toronto to get a lawyer to file a federal appeal after receiving a letter that her second appeal had been denied.

The bereaved mother said;

“I thought I was doing the best thing for them to bring them to Canada to give them a better life, but I don’t know anymore.

“The celebration they longed for, they are no longer here to celebrate. So, to me, I think I’m a loser.

I lost it all. All my fight, everything, is in vain and I ask myself, once again, and I keep asking God, ‘Why did you keep me?’ You should have taken me and let those children have a better future. It’s all about them. I lived all my life for those kids.”

Flags are reportedly flying half-mast at Chelmsford Public School in Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford where all three children; Destiny, Flourish, and Britney attended.

