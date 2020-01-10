Xenophobia in South Africa has been brought to fore again after Nigerians and other African nationals living in the South African towns of of Keimoes and Upington in Northern Cape Province in South Africa were ordered to vacate the premises with an impromptu ultimatum of 12 hours.

This was contained in a statement made available to members of the press by the president of Nigeria Union in South Africa, Adetola Olubajo, on Thursday, January 9.

Adetola Olubajo in his statement revealed that the ultimatum was issued after a Nigerian man allegedly stabbed to death a police officer, Nico Visagie, during a disagreement.

Olubajo said the details of the disagreement were still not very clear as the major witness was also stabbed multiple times and was still in critical condition at the hospital.

“After the horrific incident, the community members of Keimoes and environs went on rampage burning and destroying properties belonging to foreign nationals, Nigerians in particular,” the head of the union said “These attacks spread to Upington and Nigerians and other foreign nationals were also expelled from Upington.” He said the situation was brought under control by the prompt intervention of the police, but noted that the situation was still tensed.

Olubajo further disclosed that some locals were arrested by the police for public disturbance and malicious damage to properties. He said the suspect who stabbed the police officer had been arrested and would appear in court. The president of the union expressed the hope that the police will continue to maintain law and order in the area.

