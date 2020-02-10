Meraiah Ekeinde is the second daughter of Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade -Ekeinde. She clocked the big 20 today, February 7 just as her mother turns 42 making them birthday mates. Meraiah who is fast becoming a celebrity is a graduate of Business Management and Associate of Arts Degree in Merchandise Product Development from a top university and she is also a knorr ambassador. Apparently, she is quite the celebrity herself. We have her stylish photos below:
1. Girl secured the Certificates – Double honours in one day
View this post on Instagram
Earlier this week I graduated college with a Bachelors of Science in Business Management, and an Associate if Arts in Merchandise Product Development Degree. I couldn’t be more proud of myself for this journey I’ve been on to success. I thank God and everyone else who has been a support system through these past few years, in helping me achieve what I have so far. Now it’s on to greater things 🚀🚀🚀🚀. #graduation2019 #classof2019
2. Even the sun recognises true beauty
3. Omosexy 2.0
4. Travel time will run out but drip is eternal
5. How she spent her last Christmas
6. Stepping out on Birthday Eve like
7. Trying to get an Aeriel view of the world
8. Just some random selfie
9. Breath girl…It’s free!
10. Girls’ day out
View this post on Instagram
I haven’t even had time to post much today, I’ve been so overwhelmed with love and kind wishes from you all! I’m grateful to God for letting me step into a new chapter of my life gracefully ✨ Happy birthday to I and my mum, so excited to see what this new year brings for us both! 🍾✨🎊🎊🥰. #aquarius #birthdaygirl #betterhalf ❤️
