Meraiah Ekeinde is the second daughter of Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade -Ekeinde. She clocked the big 20 today, February 7 just as her mother turns 42 making them birthday mates. Meraiah who is fast becoming a celebrity is a graduate of Business Management and Associate of Arts Degree in Merchandise Product Development from a top university and she is also a knorr ambassador. Apparently, she is quite the celebrity herself. We have her stylish photos below:

1. Girl secured the Certificates – Double honours in one day

2. Even the sun recognises true beauty

3. Omosexy 2.0

4. Travel time will run out but drip is eternal

5. How she spent her last Christmas

6. Stepping out on Birthday Eve like

7. Trying to get an Aeriel view of the world

8. Just some random selfie

9. Breath girl…It’s free!

10. Girls’ day out

