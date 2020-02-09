Beautiful Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is celebrating a new milestone today as she hit 7million followers on Instagram. The delectable Nollywood actress dropped a photo casually to celebrate the new numbers.

Jackie Appiah stunned in a blue blouse and free pants with a brown handbag and a match belt. Capioning the photo, she wrote: Big ups to 7M amazing People😘

We should not be surprised the actress has that much fans, her charming personality and looks speak in her favour amongst her peers. Jackie is the real model for ‘Fine girl privileges’.

See more beautiful photos below:

