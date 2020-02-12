Former big brother naija housemate, Seyi Awolowo is reported to be engaged with his longtime girlfriend, Adesola.

Seyi Awolowo who was one of the participant at the fourth edition of the reality show is set to get married to his girlfriend anytime from now.

Adesola sparked rumours of the engagement after she posted a picture of the engagement ring she received from Seyi.

She posted;

Seyi Awolowo have been flaunting Adesola on social media after he left the big brother naija show.

Despite being amidst beautiful ladies like Tacha, Venita, Diane and a host of others during their stay at the house, Seyi Awolowo stayed single throughout his stay at the reality show.

Fans will be anticipating the grand wedding of the model and brand influencer when they finally get hooked up.

