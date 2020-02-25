Olisa Metuh, a former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been sentenced to 7years in prison for money laundering, according to TheCable news.

Okon Abang, judge of a federal high court Abuja, handed down the sentence on Tuesday.

Olisa Metuh, and his company, Destra Investment limited was found guilty of possessing and control of the N400million.

The court ruled that Metuh ought to know the money is a proceed of money laundering.

For count one, the judge sentenced Metuh to seven years imprisonment; count two, seven years; count three, five years; count four, seven years, count five, three years with a fine of N25 million; count six, three years with a fine of N25 million and count seven, seven years imprisonment.

The sentences which are to run concurrently according to the judge comes into effect from the day the judgment was delivered.

More Details to follow…

