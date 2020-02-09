African Giant is more than an album name. It is the title Burna Boy is taking as he’s sworn into office as Nigeria’s global superstar.

But who knew his mom who doubles as manager would want to leave the shadows and share the world stage with her son? Well, Bose Ogulu just revealed that she might consider music if all things are set.

Bose Ogulu , alleged former dancer to Fela Kuti must have had a feeling of nostalgia after rendering a beautiful karaoke session. Thenamix as she is christened on Instagram took to her page to share a lovely video of her singing.

Watch below:

