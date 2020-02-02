When billionaires have their weddings, they come with very bold statements. Adewale Adeleke has flown his personal barber all the way from Lagos to Dubai.

The HKN chairman and brother to popstar Davido revealed that he had to fly his barber to Dubai in order to get a fresh cut on his wedding day. Watch the video below:

Theinfong recalls that Adewale Adeleke, was joined by their billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke and other family members on the 8th of December for his wedding introduction at his fiancee, Kani’s family house in Calabar, Cross River state.

Adewale and his fiancee, Kani, got engaged in July and have kicked off their wedding preparations. The Adeleke family converged at the Airport to be airlifted in a round trip Calabar in a private Jet. Wale could be seeing greeting all the elders in the Adeleke family as they step into the family’s private jet.