Folarin Falana otherwise known as Falz is a music rapper and actor who has gained a lot of recognition in the past several years for his rap music and roles in films like New Money (2018), Chief Daddy (2018), Merry Men (2018) and many others.

Given Falz’s popularity, it’s surprising that he has remained single for a long period of time according to his claims till this period. Although some fans doubt whether he is currently single or not regardless of his claims to be single because it is believed that Women must be throwing themselves at him.

The This Is Nigeria hitmaker tweeted that he is still single as Valentine’s Day with his all his sweetness.

His tweet has left people asking if he is single by choice or he is just messing about his single state.

