A disappointed Nigerian fan of DMW label boss, Davido has called out the singer for slapping him in a video that has gone viral on social media.

According to the fan the sad event took place on February 14th at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport.

He said, “With @davidoofficial and he’s groosy responsibility was walking down the aisle of airport. With so much enthusiasm in me and fans with persaby was taking pictures with him; I was amazed to see him and wanted to say HI and take a picture with him. But see what I got??? A heavy SPANK, a heavy SLAP. And for some days now I haven’t been my self been nursing pains…”

A video that captured the moment was also shared by the aggrieved fan.

See the post below:

HOT NOW

He is all mine – Mercy Eke gushes over new boyfriend Williexo

Tacha makes boss move, sends her car to the UK to wait for her instead of taking UBER unlike so other ‘boss lady’

Actress Eve Esin accused of dating top Nollywood producer who is married (Details & Photo)