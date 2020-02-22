Nollywood actress Anita Joseph, popularly known as Mother Hen has revealed that she would no longer be portraying her body in a sexually provocative way anymore.
The Newly wed told Saturday Beats that her husband has told her to stop twerking and doing all sort of display in public but should be limited to just the bedroom
The screen goddess who has painted the whole of social media with her engagement photo shoots with her husband made this revelation in a chat with Saturday Beats.
She said;
“I’ll miss my twerking videos. My husband does not like them. He once told me, ‘Your body is massive and you’re the most beautiful girl that I’ve ever seen. Please don’t twerk anymore. However, I twerk in the room these days.”
HOT NOW
- He is all mine – Mercy Eke gushes over new boyfriend Williexo
- Tacha makes boss move, sends her car to the UK to wait for her instead of taking UBER unlike so other ‘boss lady’
- Actress Eve Esin accused of dating top Nollywood producer who is married (Details & Photo)
Discussion about this post