Nollywood actress Anita Joseph, popularly known as Mother Hen has revealed that she would no longer be portraying her body in a sexually provocative way anymore.

The Newly wed told Saturday Beats that her husband has told her to stop twerking and doing all sort of display in public but should be limited to just the bedroom

The screen goddess who has painted the whole of social media with her engagement photo shoots with her husband made this revelation in a chat with Saturday Beats.

She said;

“I’ll miss my twerking videos. My husband does not like them. He once told me, ‘Your body is massive and you’re the most beautiful girl that I’ve ever seen. Please don’t twerk anymore. However, I twerk in the room these days.”

