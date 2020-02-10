The Prestigious Oscars Award for the year 2020 went down last night with many celebrities storming the event.
Below is the full list of Oscar Winners for 2020
- Best picture: Parasite
- Best actress: Renée Zellweger, Judy
- Best actor: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Best director: Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
- Music (original song): “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman
- Music (original score): Joker
- International feature film” South Korea, Parasite
- Makeup and hairstyling : Bombshell
- Visual effects: 1917
- Best film editing: Ford v Ferrari
- Best cinematography: Roger Deakins, 1917
- Best sound mixing: 1917
- Best sound editing: Ford v Ferrari
- Best supporting actress: Dern, Marriage Story
- Documentary short feature: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
- Documentary feature: American Factory
- Best costume design: Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
- Best production design: Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
- Live-action short film: The Neighbors’ Window
- Best adapted screenplay: Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
- Best original screenplay: Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
- Animated short film: Hair Love
- Animated feature film: Toy Story 4
- Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
