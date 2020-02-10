The Prestigious Oscars Award for the year 2020 went down last night with many celebrities storming the event.

Below is the full list of Oscar Winners for 2020

Best picture: Parasite

Best actress: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best actor: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best director: Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Music (original song): “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman

Music (original score): Joker

International feature film” South Korea, Parasite

Makeup and hairstyling : Bombshell

Visual effects: 1917

Best film editing: Ford v Ferrari

Best cinematography: Roger Deakins, 1917

Best sound mixing: 1917

Best sound editing: Ford v Ferrari

Best supporting actress: Dern, Marriage Story

Documentary short feature: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Documentary feature: American Factory

Best costume design: Jacqueline Durran, Little Women

Best production design: Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Live-action short film: The Neighbors’ Window

Best adapted screenplay: Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Best original screenplay: Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Animated short film: Hair Love

Animated feature film: Toy Story 4

Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

