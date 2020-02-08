Meraiah Ekeinde Daughter to Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrated her 20th birthday yesterday while her famous mom also turned 42 the same day.

The beautiful graduate of business management had a little get-together with a few friends and her brother Micheal Ekeinde in a fine LA restaurant. But before then, she took the time out to thank friends and well wishers who chose to celebrate her on her special day.

Her younger brother got her a lovely cake and flowers before they headed out for the dinner. See photos below:

