Nigerian Singer Davido has sent a strong caveat to all secret admirers of his fiancé Chioma Avril Rowland.

The reaction came after a social media user reminded him of the Igbo tradition clause of dallying on your marital responsibilities. The man wrote:

“Are you married? You are still on higher purchase. Till you do the necessary things as Igbo tradition demand. If another man marry your wife at this point you will loose your son to that man. That is our tradition bro.”

This is coming after Davido took to Twitter to advise single men to never sleep with their girlfriends but rather make the ladies want to sleep with them.

HOT NOW