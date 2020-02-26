Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo recently made her intention of having more babies known on Instagram.
Rumors have it that she has been married secretly into a royal family in Nigeria and has been behaving like a queen.
According to the rumors she is already pregnant for the man who secretly wedded her traditionally.
She fuel the rumors after posting a photo of herself flaunting her diamond ring.
From the look of things, she is giving her fans and followers the good news bit by bit.
photos below;
