Upcoming Nollywood actress, Ujunwa Mandy Obi in a latest statement has recounted her challenges as a green horn in the movie industry.

The bursty actress, who hails from Anambra State bemoaned that movie producers always lust after her endowments.

She said, “I started acting in 2016 because I have always loved to be an actress right from my secondary days. So, I started going for auditions. From Lagos down to Asaba. I could remember the first audition I went for, the producer told me the main reason he picked me was because of my b00bs and shape. Lots of these producers want to sleep with me before giving me roles. So many of them o!

But I don’t that. I don’t sleep around for role. If I start sleeping with them, how many would I sleep with to get to the top. I just avoid them.

Aside producers, men too won’t let me rest.

Sometimes, I will be like why am I even so busty.”

Mandy also maintained that although she’s tired of the sexual harassment, yet she doesn’t see her plus-sized b00bs as a curse but a huge blessing to her life and career.

“I see them as a blessing because girls of nowadays do surgery just to have big b00bs but mine is so natural. Getting my size of bra from the market is not tough too. My b00bs are not the biggest, they are just normal. I can actually get my size in any bra shop.

I don’t think I have any challenge managing my size, I love the way they are. Nothing to change. If I have my way, I’ll even add to my bum bum. I want bigger butts.

