YBNL singer, Fireboy is a year older today, 5th of February, 2020. The singer’s boss, Olamide has since taken to social media to celebrate him by posting a photo of the “Jealous” crooner on his page.

Olamide wishes him a happy birthday and motivated him to continue making his classic music because he is greater than every other in the music industry.

He wrote: “Happy birthday Superstar more classics for their father left yansh ! Make dem learn work !”

From all of us at Theinfong, we say a Happy Birthday to the guy who gave us Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps. We’re sending love and best wishes from here.

See the post below:

HOT NOW