YBNL singer, Fireboy is a year older today, 5th of February, 2020. The singer’s boss, Olamide has since taken to social media to celebrate him by posting a photo of the “Jealous” crooner on his page.
Olamide wishes him a happy birthday and motivated him to continue making his classic music because he is greater than every other in the music industry.
He wrote: “Happy birthday Superstar more classics for their father left yansh ! Make dem learn work !”
From all of us at Theinfong, we say a Happy Birthday to the guy who gave us Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps. We’re sending love and best wishes from here.
See the post below:
HOT NOW
- ‘She didn’t see the signs until it was too late’ – Sad story of couple that poses with pistol in their photos
- Angela Okorie weeps in new video, says its been pains upon pains (Video)
- American rapper Snoop Dogg features BBN star Daine on his Instagram page
Discussion about this post