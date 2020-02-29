Thanks to Diane Russet, we got the privilege to witness Mercy and Ike under the same roof since they broke up their relationship which started in the Big Brother Naija House. It was a wild slumber party last night as Diane hosted friends and fellow reality TV stars to a get-together.

The truth or dare section of the party triggered the wild side of everyone present. Recall we reported earlier that Mercy and Ike fail to recognise each other’s presence at the party? Well, it seems their fellow colleagues are trying to milk the fact that they are no longer together.

Former Housemate, Sir Dee shared a video of when Ike was told to go shirtless and walk round the room with his bare chest. This move got most ladies in the room screeching at the top of their voices but an unimpressed Mercy could be seen trying so hard not to laugh. Well, Sir Dee did not retreat until she laughed, Watch video below:

