Toke Makinwa posted a few videos on her Instagram story and on Twitter, where she was seen discussing about the the story of Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend that went viral over the weekend.

The viral rumor claims that Cristiano Ronaldo pays his girlfriend $100,000 (N36,000,000) monthly allowance.

Toke Makinwa expressed shock over the story and asked why she does not get that kind of treatment. The media girl noted that even though she works hard she does not mind getting 100k from a man monthly

Toke also stated that it is nice to work hard and still receive free money from her boyfriend. She went ahead to warn men who text her and tagged them as “yeye boyfriends” and warned them to stay away from her.

