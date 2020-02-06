Right after the social media bout between American rappers Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill, Nigerian superstar Wizkid’s ex girlfriend, Justine Skye threw a shade at him.

The American singer beats herself hard for ever dating anyone who never appreciated her and Nigerians flooded her timeline claiming the sub on behalf of their kinsman.



I’m bomb af, I can’t believe I ever tripped over someone who couldn’t appreciate me 😂, Justine wrote

In 2016, Wizkid and Justine were all over the news, becoming the most discussed pair of the year in Nigerian music sphere. There were some tweets from both sides that indicated the start of their romantic relationship. Some steamy photos, where Wizkid was hugging Justine and looking happy by her side, appeared on the media.

The two were noticed in the studio together, and in the interviews, Justine Skye did not hide that she admires Wizkid and his songs. However, both of the singers denied the rumours, stating that they were only friends and nothing more.