According to the report, a 37-year-old woman has been arrested by the Kano State Hisbah Board for allegedly marrying two husbands.

The woman named Hauwa Ali, was said to have been arrested at her residence in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state, following a complaint filed by her first husband Bello Ibrahim to the board.

However, Hauwa Ali in her statement insisted that her first husband and father of her 6 children who was taken to his village for treatment after being critically ill divorced her.

The woman who will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation, is currently married to 40-year-old Bala Abdulsalam who reportedly paid a N20,000 dowry to her. She has reportedly gave birth to 3 children with him.

